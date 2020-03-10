BeeDar tracks pollination across a paddock

A radar-like sensor that monitors bee pollination activity across orchards and crops could help lift global food production and increase fruit quality.



Pitching his business to investors at AgriFutures EvokeAg conference, Bee Innovative CEO David Lyall said the company was trying to unlock global agriculture by maximising pollination.



"For many people when they think of pollination, they think of a bee and a flower," he said.

"But we know in agriculture that is billions of flowers in every single crop.

"75 per cent of the world's crops involve pollination, that is nearly 100 different crops grown around the world."



Mr Lyall said pollinated agriculture was big business, with an annual global value of nearly $577 billion.

"What is amazing though is that pollination practices haven't really changed since the 1800's.



"Producers still get boxes of bees and put them in their crops or orchards, then they cross their fingers and hope the bees will pollinate all the crop.

"Sadly this is not the case."



Mr Lyall said producers needed access to tools that allowed them to measure and manage the pollination process, as they do with other inputs such as fertiliser and water.

"Bee Innovative had developed a radar-like sensor that is able to track bees.

"BeeDar is able to identify, track and report on honey bee pollination activity in near real-time, providing the critical information farmers need to improve yield, quality and their bottom line."



Mr Lyall said trials of the BeeDar in blueberries had seen significant yield and quality increases as the information was used to inform placement of hives.

"We are looking to fully deploy BeeDar technology globally," he said.

"It has the potential to lift global agricultural production by nearly $138 billion per annum.

"It doesn't matter if your crop is a small orchard, or a large broadacre crop, Bee Innovate has the tools to help you, and your bottom line."