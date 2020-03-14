Grassed-up property at Glen Innes hits the market

An entry opportunity has arisen in the favoured eastern fall region of the northern New England with the listing for sale of the cattle breeding property, Khancoban.

Situated at Pinkett, 42 kilometres south-east of Glen Innes, Khancoban is a well-developed 702 hectare (1737ac) grazing property owned by the Ascot Cattle Company of Jim and Jackie Wedge.

The property was acquired about eight years ago as a breeding and growing-out adjunct to the owners' main Charolais and Angus stud operation based at Warwick in south-east Queensland.

It is being offloaded now to enable the Wedges to further develop their North Toolburra Station home property.

It will go to Ray White auction in Brisbane on March 27.

Originally part of the Newberry family's extensive eastern fall holdings, Khancoban has undergone substantial upgrading under the present ownership.



This upgrading has seen a lift in productivity and an improvement in management.

Like all properties in this normally lush region, Khancoban took a hit during the drought.



But rains since January now totalling more than 500mm have transformed the landscape.

The lightly-stocked property, which in normal times has generally carried around 400 head of breeders and replacements, is now awash with new growth.



It is ready to give a new owner a flying start.

Described as undulating to hilly with granite and loam soils rising to basalt plateau, the property has scattered shade trees and timbered shelter belts of gum, peppermint, black sallee and box.

Pastures are a mix of native and introduced species including newly established pastures of ryegrass, clovers, cocksfoot and fescue, all topdressed.



Feedlot manure and lime has also been applied.

Some arable parts of the property have been cropped in past years with winter oats, and there is scope for further pasture upgrading.

The property is subdivided into 32 main paddocks, with much of the fencing renewed under the present ownership.

Average rainfall is a bounteous 900mm and the property is watered by a 1.7km double frontage to Moggs Swamp, a solar bore reticulating to six troughs, and 41 dams.



Twenty-three of the dams are spring fed.

Moggs Swamp, as a matter of historical interest, a century ago was a local community centre of some significance, with a school, post office, sports ground, sawmill and gold workings.

Khancoban's working infrastructure includes renovated main cattle yards of steel and timber construction, with power and floodlighting, covered work area, vet crush, calf cradle and water troughing.

Adjacent to the yards are three weaning paddocks with reticulated water, and a second set of cattle yards services the western end of the property.

A machinery shed incorporating hay storage area and tack room provides additional working area close to the main yards.

The three-bedroom brick homestead, currently occupied by a manager, has verandahs, polished floorboards, slow combustion heating and an outdoor entertaining area with views over the Moggs Swamp valley.

Khancoban is expected to attract interest from new entrants to the industry as well as established players seeking a high-rainfall add-on.

