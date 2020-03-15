WA spaghetti squash grower starts produce tracking

A WESTERN Australian spaghetti squash grower plans to implement a digital traceback system for each piece of produce.

Morning Glory Farms, in WA's Southern Forests region, supplies spaghetti squash to retailers Coles and IGA.

The farm has partnered with Singapore-based DiMuto, a tech-based trade solutions platform that provides end-to-end supply chain visibility for global businesses.



DiMuto will be digitalising the farm's squash to track and trace them throughout the supply chain, as well as conduct consumer marketing campaigns.



The partnership signals DiMuto's expansion into the Australian market and the strengthening of its trade network.

Morning Glory Farms is a third and fourth generation farm growing a diverse range of crops such as stone fruit, sweet corn and spaghetti squash, as well as cattle and sheep.



Farm owner, Bevan Eatts, said as a grower, it was difficult to reach out to consumers directly and tell his story.



"With DiMuto's marketing solution, we are now able to let people know where and how their squash is grown, as well as getting feedback from them - a platform that truly closes the loop from farm to fork," Mr Eatts said.

The company is also associated with Southern Forest Food Council, a government-backed association representing more than 100 producers and growers in the Southern Forests and Valleys region.



PRESENCE: Morning Glory Farms' spaghetti squash arriving in Singapore.

As part of DiMuto's platform, the Sales and Marketing Retention and Awareness Tool (SMART) allows small and medium produce growers and suppliers to conduct cost effective marketing campaigns to engage consumers.



When consumers scan the DiMuto QR codes tagged to individual food products, they will be able to see the origin of the product, obtain information about the farm and growing practices, as well as learn new recipes and participate in competitions.



Consumers are also encouraged to leave feedback on their produce, giving brand owners important information about the quality of the product and the consumer experience.



DiMuto's founder and chairman, Gary Loh, said he was honoured to be working with Morning Glory Farms to reach out to consumers and communicate the good work the farm puts in.



Under the partnership, DiMuto will also be helping Morning Glory Farms to grow their international presence in the Southeast Asia region, and target Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand as key export markets for Morning Glory Farms produce.

EXPORT: Morning Glory Farms' spaghetti squash being retailed in Singapore.

The deal is part of the company's plan to expand its trade network of suppliers and buyers in more international markets.



DiMuto most recently received funding from SGInnovate, a Singapore Government-owned venture firm.



The funding and strategic support from SGInnovate will help the company further capitalize on its global growth momentum over the next few months.

