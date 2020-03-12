Solferino makes $18.9 million at auction

HIGH quality Central Highlands property Solferino has sold at auction for $18.9 million at a Landmark Harcourts on March 6.

Offered by Colleen Nicholas and her daughter Melinda, Solferino covers 7147 hectares (17,662 acres) of mostly freehold country 76km from Clermont.

The sale price is equal to about $2758/ha ($1116/acre) on the title area.

The property is located in the highly regarded Kilcummin farming area and has about 2240ha of developed cultivation country. The majority of the cultivation is cracking heavy red/brown and black clay scrub soils, with about 250ha heavy black soil downs.



The carrying capacity is regarded as being about 600-700 breeders in addition to the farming operation.

There is 2157ha of developed brigalow, gidyea, and softwood scrub country with a good coverage of improved and native pastures as well as about 372ha of open black soil downs country.

The property also has 1458ha along Logan and West Logan creeks, 200ha of ridge country, and 520ha of generally remnant softwood scrub country with an impressive cover of pastures and herbage.

Watered is supplied from two bores, dams and natural and watercourses, which are connected by 20.3km of pipe into 13 tanks and 16 concrete troughs.

Solerino is fenced into 22 paddocks, including four holding paddocks and eight cultivation paddocks.

Improvements include a three bedroom Queenslander homestead, workers' home, sheds, grain storage, and steel portable panel cattle yards with a capacity of about 500 head.

The carrying capacity is regarded as being about 600-700 breeders or 1250 backgrounder cattle, without interfering with current farming operation.



The marketing of Solferino was handled by Matthew Beard and Terry Ray from Landmark Harcourts.

