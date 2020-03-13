Bellevue all grassed up

STRONG interest is expected in the 2674 hectare (6608 acre) Western Downs property Bellevue Station, which will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness in Toowoomba on April 14.



Comprising of 1000ha of freehold land and 1567ha of state lease, the property has been developed to operate as a low input fattening and backgrounding enterprise.



Bellevue is located 27km south of Tara and 100km west of Dalby. Access to the property is from an all-weather gravel road off the Moonie Highway.

The property features brigalow and belah soils and has established stands of native and improved pasture including bambatsi, buffel, urochloa and blue grass along with summer and winter herbages.

There are fit for purpose structural improvements including a three bedroom home, garage, hay shed, 400 head timber cattle yards, and shearing shed. The property is divided into 18 paddocks and there are multiple dams.

Marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said Bellevue was suited to an existing enterprise or in addition to an established supply chain.

"Bellevue exhibits all the hallmarks of an entry level agricultural holding or an efficient low-cost addition to an existing livestock operation," Mr Smith said.



"The property is loaded with grass and the vendors will offer the new owners the flexibility of transfer on a bare basis or fully stocked.

"This is via the first option to purchase 260 mixed sex yearling weaners currently depastured on the holding. They are expected to be 250kg after curfew. Further to this, there are 102 stud Angus cows on agistment that can remain on or be removed for settlement."

Bellevue will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness in Toowoomba on April 15.

Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, or Tom McLellan, 0400 698 852, JLL Agribusiness.

