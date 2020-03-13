Saleyard operators keep close watch on coronavirus

Victoria's saleyard operators have begun discussions on the impact of coronavirus, with one suggesting those seeing markets as a social event should think about staying home.

Victorian Livestock Exchange managing director, Wayne Osborne said there had been discussions about the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and how the organisation might deal with the issue.

The Australian Grand Prix, at Albert Park, Melbourne, has been cancelled, after competitor McLaren withdrew from the event when one of its team members tested positive to the virus.

Australia's chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy has also advised COAG (the Prime Minister, state premiers and territory chief ministers) to ban all public gatherings of more than 500 people.

Mr Osborne said it was right to identify store sales as a higher risk event, given the number of people in attendance.

"We'd certainly encourage anyone who is not feeling well not to attend any markets," Mr Osborne said.

"In addition, for those solely attending for the social aspect of the market, given the current circumstances, it's probably not a good idea."

He said while there had been no direct instruction from governments, VLE was putting precautions in place.

These might include expecting those attending markets to:

Have their name and address recorded

Wash their hands in sanitiser before entering

Bring a face mask

Not shake hands with each other

"We're getting things in place to cater for that," Mr Osborne said.

Close watch

Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association chief executive Peter Baldwin said the organisation was keeping a close eye on the situation.

ALPA represents more than 97 per cent of rural agency businesses, throughout the country.

.Mr Baldwin said, there was the potential to isolate sales to those who were tested, or only allow buyers, agents and saleyards staff to attend.

"We are following it on a minute by minute basis, not to make snap reactions, but to work out what is best for the industry and all participants in the supply chain," Mr Baldwin said.

"It is on our radar, and we are monitoring it, very, very carefully."

Advice from government and health authorities would guide ALPA's approach.

"We will adopt compliance measures and play by the rules," he said.

"I think we have to have a common sense, measured, sober approach to this, a non-hysterical response.

"Is a saleyard a gathering?

"It need not be if the public doesn't attend, it's a place of business, where business participants attend and go about their work."

He said the first people ALPA thought about were producers and staff.

'After the worst drought conditions and bushfires this has got us - just as everyone is trying to get back on their feet.

"We have to be very vigilant in our decision-making process."

Business as usual

Australian Livestock Saleyards Association (ALSA) chairman Councillor Stuart McLean said the issue was on the organisation's agenda.

ALSA covers local government-owned, and run, saleyards.

"At this stage, we are continuing business as usual, until we get a direction otherwise," Cr McLean said.

"If people follow all the public warnings that are out there, we will be able to manage saleyards, at this point.

"But there could come a time when the process becomes different, and that needs to be revisited."

He said the ALSA executive had discussed rescheduling the annual conference, usually held in July or August.

"We are looking at all our options while keeping an open mind," he said.

'We will act responsibly."

Cr McLean acknowledged it was a health issue, and ALSA wanted to ensure all industry participants were safe.

"We will be guided, pretty much by advice that comes from government or officials, as to what we need to do.

"But, at the moment, it will be business as usual."

