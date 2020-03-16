Coronavirus sees shows, field days cancelled

One of Victoria's most significant agricultural field days, Farm World, Lardner Park, Warragul, has been cancelled - the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its 53rd year, Farmworld joins a growing list of Victorian shows and agricultural events which have been cancelled or are under a cloud.

The Lardner Park board of management decided to cancel the annual event, after the declaration of a State of Emergency, by the Victorian government.

"Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the state government has announced a State of Emergency which prohibits non-essential, organised public gatherings of more than 500 people within Victoria for the next four weeks," Lardner Park chief executive Craig Debnam said.



"We regret to share that Farm World 2020, presented by Lardner Park has been cancelled.



"These are unprecedented times for us all and we thank you for your support."



The decision was made after the State of Emergency announcement.



"It won't run again until next year," marketing manager Jo Kingwill said.

Farm World is Gippsland's largest annual field day, agricultural and lifestyle event, attracting 55,000 visitors annually.

Among the early cancellations of agricultural shows have been Cohuna, Pakenham and Bunyip, with many more expected to follow.

State of emergency

The Victorian government has announced a state of emergency to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) and help provide the chief health officer with the powers he needs to enforce isolation requirements.

All travellers entering Australia will be isolated for 14 days and mass gatherings, of more than 500 people, have been cancelled.

The Premier, Daniel Andrews, and Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced that the State of Emergency would begin on Monday, March 16, at midday, and remain in force for the next four weeks.

Health authorities advised this was the best way to 'flatten the curve' of COVID-19 and give the state's health system the best chance of managing the virus.

If it is deemed necessary to protect public health, the powers can also be used in future to quarantine entire suburbs, businesses or professions - rather than just individuals.

The powers also allow the Chief Health Officer to do whatever is necessary to contain the spread of the virus, to reduce the risk to the health of Victorians.

While most Victorians are voluntarily complying with requests to isolate, the expanded powers mean that people who don't adhere to a directive could receive a fine of up to $20,000.

Fines for body corporates that don't comply could be up to $100,000.

Read more: Victoria's saleyards are drawing up contingency plans for COVID-19

Regional shows

Victorian Agricultural Shows executive officer Rod Bowles said while cancellation of events was unfortunate, the organisation was following the state government's lead.

"It's good in that it's not negotiable," Mr Bowles said.



'In some ways that helped determine what will happen, with the potential for some events to go ahead, and others that wouldn't," Mr Bowles said.

Insurers had also advised they would not give cover, if events were held in contravention of the government directive.

VAS has about 103 shows and events on its books, annually.

Mr Bowles said no events would be held, due to the threat of fines for organisers who went ahead.

But Mr Bowles said it wasn't just shows, which were held in regional and rural towns, with some centres running rodeos, markets and concerts.

"For the show societies, and general revenue, the effect is going to be quite severe," Mr Bowles said.

"Show societies don't run on huge profits, anyway, so there is potential for some not to get the opportunity of gate income, to keep them going for the next 12 months."

He said he'd been informed shows may be cancelled in Queensland until May or June.

But he said show societies understood they had to play their part in trying to reduce the impact of "this dreadful virus."

Mr Bowles said there would be an economic impact on community groups, which used the shows and other events for fundraising, as well as machinery and equipment dealers.

"It's really hard to give you a ballpark figure of the impact, but it will have a huge, knock-on effect."

There was also no timeline on when show societies could start holding events again.

Read more: No coronavirus panic in ag sector where agenda is focused and rain-revived

Gippsland field days

East Gippsland field days, Bairnsdale aerodrome, due to be held in about a month's time, was also likely to be cancelled.

The field days, at the Bairnsdale aerodrome, features 350 exhibitor spaces and attracts between eight to 10,000 visitors.

The event has been run by the Lindenow Lions Club, since its inception in 1986.

East Gippsland Field Days secretary, David Patterson, said a definite decision had not yet been made.

"But it's very unlikely that it will go ahead, I would be surprised if it did," Mr Patterson said.

"It's a blow to the area," he said.

Cancellation of the field days would also have a significant impact on accommodation and spending, in the area.

Australian Sheep and Wool Show chief executive Margot Falconer said the event was going ahead, at this stage, but that could change.

"Our board meets on March 27; hopefully, we will have more information then," Mr Falconer said.

"If the authorities say we can't have a show, we won't have a show."

She said the board was mindful that breeders spent many months, preparing stock, not just for ASWS, but also for events like Sheepvention and the Royal Melbourne Show.

"You can't wait for two weeks before the show, before cancelling it, you have to do the right thing by the people who have supported it, for 140 years," Ms Falconer said.

"It may go ahead, so it's business as usual until we are told otherwise."

Sheepvention's Will Kinghorn said a decision on whether or not to hold the Hamilton field days, would be discussed in coming days.

The Victorian Farmers Federation Pigs Group postponed its "African Swine Fever: Are You Ready?" event, in Bendigo.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to sign up to receive our daily Stock & Land.



The story Coronavirus sees shows, field days cancelled first appeared on Stock & Land.