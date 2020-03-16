Strathyre heads to auction on April 23

JOHN Leonard's highly productive breeding and backgrounding property Strathyre is on the market, to be auctioned in Warwick on April 23.

Located about 40km east of Millmerran on 931 hectares (2300 acres), the property boasts an abundant water supply, with nine dams and a double frontage to Middle Creek.

Strathyre is divided into 10 securely fenced paddocks with additional holding paddocks available.

About 600ha has been blade ploughed and planted with improved pastures.



The property boasts a comfortable three bedroom homestead and shedding.



There are also timber cattle yards are fitted with a vet crush and water.

Strathyre has been conservatively stocked by the current owner and is presently carrying a large body of fresh feed.

The vendor will donate 1 per cent of the net sale price to Beyond Blue, hopefully well north of $10,000.

Contact Andrew Williams, 0429 004 299, Elders Real Estate.

