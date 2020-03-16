Shattercane class action trial underway in Supreme Court

A CLASS action against seed supplier Advanta is underway in the Supreme Court in Brisbane.

Legal representatives presented their opening evidence to Justice David Jackson, starting this morning.

Listed as Mallonland Pty Ltd and another V Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd, the trial is now expected to run for about two weeks.

The case involves about 120 Queensland and NSW sorghum growers, who claim MR43 Elite seed supplied by Advanta Seeds (formerly Pacific Seeds) and planted in 2010 was contaminated with the sorghum-related weed seed shattercane.

Growers say shattercane has impacted on the management and profitability of their farming enterprises.

In addition to being a new, expensive to control plant pest, growers say the weed has stopped them from growing optimally profitable sorghum on sorghum crop rotations.



Advanta Seeds has vigorously defended the allegations, none of which have been proven, the company says.

In a pre-trial statement, Advanta Seeds said it could not speculate on the evidence to be presented as part of the action, nor an outcome, but is confident in its stance.



Dan Creevey from Creevey and Russell Lawyers said it was understood up to 400 growers could have farms effected by shattercane.

The trial continues tomorrow.

