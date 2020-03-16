North Queensland Senator diagnosed with coronavirus

NORTH Queensland based Senator Susan McDonald has tested positive to coronavirus.

The 50-year-old Townsville based politician said she began to feel unwell on Friday night and went to hospital where she was tested for the virus.

"On Friday evening I began feeling unwell with a sore throat and a mild temperature, so I went to the Townsville Base Hospital Emergency Department to be tested for coronavirus before returning home, where I have been in self-isolation since that time," Ms McDonald said.



Ms McDonald said she was informed of the positive diagnosis today and has since been admitted to hospital.

"Unfortunately the test has today come back positive and I have now been admitted to hospital, where I will remain under the direction of Queensland Health," Ms McDonald said.

She becomes the third North Queenslander to be diagnosed with the virus, following a 69-year-old man who flew in from France last week.

He was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, before boarding a flight to Wellington, New Zealand with his wife on Friday. He was notified he had tested positive to the virus on Saturday and has remained in isolation in his Wellington hospital ever since.

A fly-in, fly-out worker at South 32s Cannington Mine, McKinlay, was also confirmed to have contracted coronavirus at the weekend. He had not been on site for several days before he fell ill and has been isolated at home under the care of the Townsville Public Health Unit.

Ms McDonald urged anyone with questions or concerns about the virus to ask for help.

"For anyone with questions regarding the virus, please contact your nearest health service or visit www.health.gov.au," Ms McDonald said.

