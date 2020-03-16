Coronavirus forces Nutrien to cancel clearing sales

Farm services company Nutrien Ag Solutions has decided to cancel clearing sales it was planning to run across Australia.

The decision, in response to coronavirus health concerns in public places, is effective from the close of business on Tuesday, March 17.

The company said it would review the decision in two weeks' time and consider any changing circumstances.

"We have made this decision to ensure we comply with the federal government's moves to ban non-essential gatherings over 500 people," a company statement said.

"We know this will be disruptive to our customers, but we must make decisions that are in the best interests of the health of our employees, our customers and the general public.

"In the past few days we have seen significant events like the Grand Prix, the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the Melbourne Comedy Festival cancelled.

"We also have a duty to reconsider non-essential gatherings like clearing sales in order to limit the possibility for transmission of the coronavirus."

Nutrien noted the coronavirus situation was rapidly changing and the company would keep re-assessing the most appropriate measures to keep customers safe.