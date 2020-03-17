State government lifts onshore gas ban

The Victorian government has lifted the moratorium on onshore gas exploration, while banning fracking for good.



The government will introduce two bills to State Parliament today; enshrining the historic ban on fracking and coal seam gas exploration in the state's Constitution and allowing an orderly restart of onshore conventinal gas exploration from July, 2021.



The decision follows three years of detailed investigation by the Victorian Gas Program, which found an onshore conventional gas industry would not compromise the state's environmental and agricultural credentials.



Premier Daniel Andrews said the decision would boost energy supplies and support regional communities, across the state.

"We promised to enshrine our historic ban on fracking in the constitution and we're delivering - to protect farming communities, and our huge food and fibre sector," Mr Andrews said.

Resources Minister Jaclyn Symes said three years of research had shown securing local gas supply for Victoria would not come at the cost of the state's groundwater supplies, agricultural industries or farming's clean and green reputation.

Fracking was banned in 2017.



At the 2018 election, Labor promised to put that ban in the Constitution - to make it harder for future Liberal and National governments to remove.

The investigation was overseen by Victoria's Lead Scientist, Dr Amanda Caples, who chaired an independent Stakeholder Advisory Panel, including farmers, environmentalists, industry representatives and local councils.

The studies identified potentially significant onshore conventional gas resources particularly in the Otway Basin, which stretches across the border to South Australia where a productive industry has been established.

Production of Victoria's estimated resources could generate more than $310 million annually for regional economies and create 6,400 jobs over the lifespan of these projects.

Priority for any gas produced from future onshore production licences would be given to the domestic market - supporting local industry and consumers.

The moratorium on onshore conventional gas exploration and development was set to expire on 30 June this year.

A new wave of offshore gas exploration is expected to start this year off the south-west coast - where gas has flowed from for decades.

For a copy of the Victorian Gas Program Progress Report No.4, go to earthresources.vic.gov.au/gasprogram.

