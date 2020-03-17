Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre releases coronavirus contingency plan

SALES will continue to run at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre however, management have put in place some coronavirus contingency plans.

The sale yards are home to the biggest sheep and lamb selling facility in Australia and one of the largest cattle markets.

On Tuesday morning Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre (LMC) manager, Paul Martin released a statement saying: Due to the current Covid-19 (Coronavirus) impact to Australia and in the interest of public safety, health and well-being, the LMC will continue to trade with the following restrictions in place until further notice.

The statement says at all times only livestock agents, buyers, transporters, contractors and staff are permitted to attend the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre.



Management urges everyone to exercise professional courtesy at this time and be mindful of protecting the LMC community by our actions.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you in advance for your assistance and willingness to assist in this matter. Please forward this advice on to any staff or people you have contact with that may be impacted by these restrictions," Mr Martin said.

