Take coronavirus seriously in the bush: experts

A leading Geelong microbiologist, who specialises in superbugs, has urged the farming community to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Dr Mel Thomson is one of a number of national health experts who have warned COVID-19 is a very real danger to the farming community, because of its older age profile.

In 2016, the Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources found the median age of Victorian farmers was 55.9, but for beef producers it was 63.9.

"Farming families are often older, as their children may have moved away," Dr Thomson said.

"If they are in their 70's, they are in a high risk group."

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, coughing, muscle pain and fatigue.

Rural and remote hospitals may not have sufficient intensive care beds to cater for a major outbreak.

"It's really important for people to get this right," Dr Thomson said.

"This isn't some sort of city, latte-sipping thing, it's real and your risk - if it happens to you - is much higher than for latte-sipping folk, because of the lack of ICU beds"

"These viruses don't have geopolitical boundaries, they go everywhere humans go."

She said young people also needed to be aware of precautions, outlined by authorities, such as hand hygiene and social distancing.

"Younger people can be vectors (carriers), it can be in the community now, circulating, and we don't know about it."

She said she attended the women's cricket World Cup final, in Melbourne, and was shocked and disappointed to see lack of awareness of prevention measures, to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"I was just gobsmacked that basic hand health was not not being exhibited by the general public, or promoted by the event organisers," Dr Thomson said.

Australia was lucky, as the outbreak occurred in late summer and autumn.

"We aren't coughing and sneezing on everyone, which is what is happening in the northern hemisphere, because there, it's winter."

Dr Thomson, who is the 'hand sanitiser ambassador" for Geelong's Barwon Health, said she was passionate about hand hygiene.

"That's what's going to save people," she said.

"Put on your favourite song and wash your hands for 22 seconds."

Ageing populaton

West Wimmera chief executive officer Ritchie Dodds said the group had six hospitals and aged care homes, in towns across northwest Victoria, which generally had an ageing population.

The service had restricted visitor access to aged care facilities and postponed any non-essential gatherings of people, across the whole organisation.

Mr Dodds said everyone should take coronavirus extremely seriously, irrespective of where they lived.

"Generally rural and remote areas have an ageing population," he said.

'We know that the virus can be particularly detrimental to the health of older people.

"We also have generally higher rates of most of chronic conditions such as heart and lung problems and cancer which when combined with the virus can make for higher mortality rates."

Mr Dodds encouraged people to practice social distancing, and noted that American authorities had recommended the public avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

He said he believed the region was reasonably well equipped, in terms of being able to provide appropriate advice to people and facilitate them being tested, for the virus.

"We also have reasonable capacity to look after people who need hospitalisation for less severe cases of the virus," he said.

'"However, for more severe cases with complications such as pneumonia patients would be transferred to larger regional centres to allow access to intensive care units and breathing ventilators if needed.

"In terms of keeping our aged care residents in touch with their families and friends we're looking at increasing options for videoconferencing for them."

Epidemic preparedness

Wimmera Health Care Group acting Medical Services Director Dr John Christie said his organisation was working hard to ensure it was doing everything possible to be ready for the epidemic.

"Staff are aware of what we may be facing, and are setting up systems within the (Horsham) hospital to be able to deal with any expected influx of this disease," Dr Christie said.

"It's very important we abide by the advice that's been given by the Commonwealth and state chief medical officers, that any person who has been diagnosed with this condition, or who are in close contact with someone with this condition, should self isolate."

The majority of younger people would only experience mild symptoms from coronavirus, but they could pass it on to others.

"Gatherings of 500 people, or more, do pose a particular risk, and everyone should consider whether they needed to be at any type of gathering, where there are relatively large numbers of people, in close contact.

"The important thing is the degree of close contact if you are at a sale, but not well spread out, the risk is much greater."

He said people needed to listen to the advice they were being given and use common sense.

"I do think people are taking it seriously," Dr Christie said.



"Among people I have talked to, the degree of understanding and knowledge is increasing daily, and I think people are getting the message."

Dr Christie said he believed the health system would be prepared "to the best of our ability.

"I'm quite certain about that, obviously this is a unique situation, but we have one of the best health services in the world and I'm convinced we have the best health staff in the world.

"We will certainly be as ready as we can be - but panic doesn't add value to anything."

Tyranny of distance

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Rural Chair Professor Ayman Shendouda said there was no cause for panic, but everyone needed to take COVID-19 seriously.

Prof Shendouda said the ban on non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people was an important step to slowing the disease.

"People living in rural and remote Australia should also heed this advice for non-essential events," Dr Shendouda said.

"General Practitioners are on the frontline in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 right across Australia.

"GPs in rural and remote Australia go above and beyond to serve their communities, while often having to manage with fewer resources, support from other specialists and the tyranny of distance - the nearest pathology lab or hospital could be a very long way away."

He urged older Victorians, or those with underlying medical conditions, to practice 'social distancing' - avoiding crowded public places and keeping a distance of 1.5 metres from others.

"This is the distance needed between people to minimize the risk of droplet transmission, which can happen if someone who has the virus coughs or sneezes," he said.

"So if you live in a rural area you could consider delaying non-essential travel to busy cities."

