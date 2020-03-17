Welltown under contract

NOTED Goondiwindi property Welltown Station is under contract to the Cameron family.

Offered by Bob and Liz Morris, the 9540 hectare (23,573 acre) property has about 3640ha of dryland cultivation. The balance is mostly black soil Mitchell grass country.

Welltown had been offered through an expressions of interest, which was scheduled to close on April 9.

The contract price has not been disclosed.

The marketing of Welltown was handled by Andrew Jakins from Landmark Harcourts, Goondiwindi.

