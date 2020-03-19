A good egg is up for grabs

A rare opportunity has hit the market to purchase an up and running, efficient, pastured poultry business and property in the upper south-east of South Australia.

Based at Keith, Earth Eggs produces low density free range pastured eggs.

The business successfully markets eggs to outlets in both Victoria and SA, producing an average of 3800 dozen eggs per week.

The Earth Eggs business is fully transportable and relocatable.

Earth Eggs has become a regional SA success story which produces eggs of the finest quality, which can be relied upon to be the best in class in terms of taste and good eating.

Pastured eggs have a number of health benefits compared to eggs produced using other methods.

These include one-third less cholesterol, one-quarter less saturated fat, two-thirds more Vitamin A, two times more Vitamin E and seven times more beta carotene.

The investment has strong appeal and is very suitable for several investor types including an equity investor seeking a hands on management model on a walk-in, walk-out basis, an existing industry operative/business looking for additional scale, location, diversification and to incorporate the business and existing markets, and a new market entrant seeking diversification and in acquiring an established business with an enviable reputation, static strong client base and proven operating systems.

This successful business provides very good return on investment.

Earth Eggs is available for sale by registration of interest, closing March 30.

Agent: Geoff Watts 0427 717 515, Landmark Harcourts.



