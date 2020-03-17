Shattercane class action trial stood over to Monday

A CLASS action, filed by a group of farmers against seed supplier Advanta and currently underway in the Supreme Court, has been stood over until March 23.

The development follows the admittance on Monday of all of the farmers' evidence without challenge.



The case involves about 120 Queensland and NSW sorghum growers, who claim MR43 Elite seed supplied by Advanta Seeds (formerly Pacific Seeds) and planted in 2010 was contaminated with the sorghum-related weed seed shattercane.

They argue shattercane has impacted on the management and profitability of their farming enterprises.



In addition to being a new, expensive to control plant pest, growers say the weed has stopped them from growing optimally profitable sorghum on sorghum crop rotations.



Advanta Seeds has defended the allegations.



