A TURNKEY macadamia operation is set to generate plenty of interest with the upcoming sale of an impressive aggregation at Cooroy.



The operation comprises of three adjoining, established farms with about 25,000 producing trees, plant and machinery, and a processing facility.

Roasted nut-in-shell macadamias are sold domestically and exported to Asia.

Co-owner Peter Kermond, who has spent 30 years in the macadamia industry, developed Elgin Park in Cooran, and with partners from Melbourne developed two neighbouring orchards, Mount Cooran Macadamias and Mollison orchard.

The processing factory was built in 2000 and specialises in roasting nut-in-shell macadamias for both the domestic market and export sales to Asia.

Marketing agent Baden Lowrie, Elders, said the aggregation provided the opportunity to operate both a successful farming operation and to value add through an established processing business.



Contact Mark McNamee, 0429 455 069, or Baden Lowrie, 0427 172 158, Elders.

The story Cooroy macadamia aggregation offers export opportunity first appeared on Queensland Country Life.