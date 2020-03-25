Bollier Park set to impress

IMPRESSIVE Noosa hinterland property Bollier Park is set to generate plenty of interest among serious cattle producers.

Located on the Mary River five minutes north east of Imbil, the highly developed 788 hectare (1948 acre) freehold property is described as capable of running 1000-2000 adult.

The well located and well watered the grazing property in 12 titles features a high standard of structural improvements.

Bollier Park is described as capable of running 1000-2000 adult cattle.

Bollier Park has extensive areas of alluvial and heavier flood plain soils, rising to sloping improved forest country. The property has been developed with Rhodes and signal grasses plus seteria and wynn cassia, legumes and clovers.

There is also about 80ha of dryland cultivation. The property is divided in 26 main paddocks.

There is a 16ha irrigation licence, frontage to Coonoon Gibber Creek, plus bores, 33 troughs and dams. The annual average rainfall is 1186mm (47.5 inches).

Bollier Park is a highly developed 788 hectare freehold property in 12 titles.

The comprehensive infrastructure includes the main homestead set among garden surrounds, the manager's residence, machinery sheds, stables and steel cattle yards.

Additional water is also provided by the House Bore which is 61m deep and equipped with a submersible pump delivering 1283 gallons/hour and the Stables Bore which is 47m deep and equipped with a submersible pump delivering 650 gallons per hour.

There are also machinery sheds, stables, vet shed, and an excellent set of cattle yards located near the homestead with good truck access.

The four bedroom Bollier Park homestead has wide, cool verandahs on three sides.

The four bedroom Bollier Park homestead is a feature of the property. The large, modern 942 square metre home has wide, cool verandahs on three sides. The homestead is set in an attractive garden surrounds featuring a circular bitumen driveway, an inground pool, and two vehicle garage.

The four bedroom manager's residence is in very good condition.

Bollier Park will be auctioned by Elders on May 7.

Contact Dick Allpass, 0417 070 418, or Gary Martin, 0417 002 606, Elders.

The story Bollier Park set to impress first appeared on Queensland Country Life.