Glyphosate hazard map of Australia

HAZARD MAP: University of Sydney researchers have created a map showing the level of glyphosate contamination in Australian soils.

Agricultural scientists and engineers have produced the world's first map detailing 'hot spots' of soil contaminated with glyphosate - just as an Australian class action makes its way to court.

The map comes after the owner of glyphosate-based herbicide, Roundup, Monstanto (now owned by Bayer), was ordered to pay $US2 billion to a couple who said they contracted cancer from exposure to the weedkiller.

This year, Australia is emerging as the next legal battleground over whether the herbicide causes cancer with a class action in preparation.

"The scientific jury is still out on whether the chemical glyphosate is a health risk," University of Sydney Institute of Agriculture director Professor Alex McBratney said.



"But we should apply the precautionary principle when it comes to the health risks.

"And, even if no evidence emerges about these risks, it is time for the agriculture industry to diversify our herbicides away from relying on a single chemical."

The map and associated study have been published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Lead author of the paper is Associate Professor Maggi from the Sydney Institute of Agriculture and Faculty of Engineering.



"Glyphosate is a ubiquitous environmental contaminant," Associate Professor Maggi said.



"About 36 million square kilometres are treated with 600 to 750 thousand tonnes every year - and residues are found even in remote areas."

The paper identifies hotspots of glyphosate residue in Western Europe, Brazil and Argentina, as well as parts of China and Indonesia.



Contamination refers to concentration levels above the background level.

"Our analysis shows that Australia is not a hotspot of glyphosate contamination, but some regions are subject to some contamination hazard in NSW and QLD and, to a lesser extent, in all other mainland states," Associate Professor Maggi said.

He said that, given the widespread use of the herbicide, soil contamination is unpreventable.



That was because it was difficult to degrade by soil microorganisms when it reached pristine environments.



Even once degraded, it released a highly persistent contaminant called aminomethyl-phosphonic acid (AMPA).

The researchers emphasised that contamination levels did not necessarily equate to any environmental or health risks as these were still unknown and required further study.

"Our recent environmental hazard analysis considers four modes of environmental contamination by glyphosate and AMPA - biodegradation recalcitrance, residues accumulation in soil, leaching and persistence," Associate Professor Maggi said.

"We found that 1 percent of global croplands - about 385,000 square kilometres - has a mid- to high-contamination hazard."

He said contamination was pervasive globally, but highest in South America, Europe and East and South Asia.



It was mostly correlated to the cultivation of soybean and corn, and mainly caused by AMPA recalcitrance and accumulation rather than glyphosate itself.

"While there are controversial perspectives on the safety of glyphosate use on human health, little is known about AMPA's toxicity and potential impacts on biodiversity, soil function and environmental health," Associate Professor Maggi said.

Professor McBratney said, aside from the risks to human health, it was poor long-term agriculture policy to rely on glyphosate as a herbicide.

"Weeds are genetically adapting and building resistance to glyphosate," he said.



"And there is growing evidence that a new generation of precision herbicide application could further improve yields."

Professor McBratney said Australia was well placed to benefit from the development of new herbicides.

"In these times of increasing food demand, relying on a single molecule to sustain the world's baseload crop production puts us in a very precarious position," he said.



"We urgently need to find alternatives to glyphosate to control weeds in agriculture."

Asked whether he shared the concerns of the University of Sydney scientists, Victorian Farmers Federation president David Jochinke was non-committal.

"Victorian farmers will be guided by the science," Mr Jochinke said.



"We will use agricultural chemicals safely as we continue to produce the best and safest food."



Bayer, the maker of glyphosate-based herbicide, RoundUp, did not respond to Stock & Land's request for comment.

