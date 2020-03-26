Cropping parcel chance

An ideal add-on cropping land parcel near Port Lincoln in South Australia's Eyre Peninsula is on the market.



Located on Charlton Gully Road in North Shields, 70 hectares (172 acres) is available in a single paddock that is well suited to continuous cropping and has grown cereals, oilseeds and vetch crops.

The property, 25km north of Port Lincoln, is underpinned by red and grey loam soil over clay, with a light gravel influence, and the planned 2020 crop of canola can be negotiated by the incoming purchaser.

The lower Eyre Peninsula is a well-known cropping area, with the property receiving an annual rainfall of 420mm.

Improvements include fencing with a main boundary constructed of timber posts including ring lock and barbed-wire, with a bore on site, not equipped.

Phil Schell and Angus Bills from CBRE Agribusiness are managing the sale, by a private treaty sales campaign.

"This land parcel would suit local district producers seeking farm build-up or a potential sale and leaseback for an investor," Mr Schell said.

Vendor price expectation is offered by contacting the agents.

"Many buyers are relocating to the lower Eyre Peninsula due to its reliable cropping performance, looking to capitalise on the reliable rainfall," Mr Bills said.

"North Shields offers great views over Port Lincoln, which is well known for its fishing and seafood industries and tourism, with amenities including schools and healthcare services."

