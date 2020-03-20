ADRIAN and MargaretTiller's outstanding Maranoa property Leinster, is being sold through an expressions of interest process.

The mixed enterprise property covers some 18,215 hectares (45,009 acres) of freehold Maranoa country, plus 1000ha of stock route.

Leinster is located about 70km south west of Mitchell. It is described as having a carrying capacity of 4000 cows or the equivalent backgrounders, safe and secure lamb production and the ability to turnoff up to 60,000 goats.



Collier International's promotional video for Leinster.

The property is divided into 23 paddocks to facilitate rotational grazing, and is double-fenced to exclude pigs, kangaroos and dogs. Well planned laneway systems allow the stock to be brought to the central yards.

Water is supplied from a bore, as well as numerous dams, troughs and creeks. In addition to the homestead and quarters there is a modern home, with plenty of room for a resident manager.

Water is supplied from a bore, as well as numerous dams, troughs and creeks.

Marketing agent Trenton Hindman, Colliers International, said year in year out pasture development has allowed the carrying potential of this property be achieved.



"The significant areas of buffel grass combined with native bluegrass and kangaroo grasses, along with strategic native vegetation management has achieved a very stable and productive open grassland," Mr Hindman said.

Contact Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.

The story Leinster on the market | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.