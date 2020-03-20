Calm your farm over coronavirus, says VFF

The Victorian Farmers Federation leadership and representatives in horticulture, livestock, dairy, grains, chicken, egg and pork industries has sought to reassure Victorians the state has plenty of food.



President David Jochinke urged Victorians not to panic about running out of food.



"We understand that there is panic and fear. Victorian farmers are well placed to meet the demand. We feed you and we will continue to feed you," Mr Jochinke said.



"It's timely that we reflect on the remarkable scale of food that we produce right here."



As a nett exporter, the state produced more food than it's residents consumed.



"At the moment, we are experiencing an unrealistic urge in demand," Mr Jochinke said.



"That means, if Victorians continue to purchase in bulk, it might take a few days to get things from paddock to plate."



Victoria accounts for:



23 per cent of Australia's total gross value of agriculture;

42pc of Australia's sheep and lamb meat;

62pc of Australia's milk and

32pc of Australia's horticultural products.

Mr Jochinke said there would be challenges, going forward.



"We are keeping a close watch on workforce, labour and supply chain issues as well as the reactions from our trading partners,' he said.



"The VFF continues to work closely with the federal and state governments to map these issues, plan for them and address them."



COVID-19 may affect the movements of seasonal, casual and permanent workers and that may have an impact on the ability of farms to secure much-needed workers.



"Similarly, there may be attendant supply chain issues associated with transportation including road, air and freight," Mr Jochinke said.



"In terms of our trading partners, we are seeing product being redirected away from China to other markets including Japan, USA and South East Asia.



"Agriculture has proven time and time again to be able to withstand many of the economic shocks that often decimate other industries and we anticipate this pandemic will be no different."



Rabobank's quarter one Rural Confidence Survey found that 41pc of Victoria's farmers expectied conditions to improve in 2020.



The survey found that confidence surrounding strong incomes this year is feeding into investment planning for the year ahead, with more than a quarter of farmers (27pc) looking to increase their business investment.

Supply squeeze

SPC's Shepparton cannery has struggled to get product out to supermarkets, due to constraints in the supply chain.

Chief executive Rob Giles said baked beans, spaghetti and canned tomatoes were flying off the shelves.

"For the first fortnight of March, sales were up 88 per cent on the corresponding period, last year," Mr Giles said.

"This is a very volatile number, at the moment, as there are severe disruptions in the supply chain, with inventory missing, as panic buying continues."

He said the factory was facing large, one-day peaks, as it struggled to get trucks.

"The trucks haven't been sitting around for us, we've had to make a lot of phone calls.

"We are going as fast as retailers can get it out into their stores

"As soon as they are getting it into the stores, it is selling out," he said.

The tomato processing season was about half over, with apples and pears about to begin.

One of the company's main challenges was providing product to aged and health care facilities.

"As they get locked down, they will be looking for us for supply, as they will be trying to build as much inventory, as they can."

Cooler temperatures and water shortages meant there had been a slight decrease in the fruit available for processing.

"We will be taking everything farmers have got," he said

"The impact isn't only from panic buying, our competitors, the Chinese, Italians, New Zealanders, are facing delays in getting their product into the country," he said.

"I hope it will enlighten people's awareness of how important it is to have a strong, and vibrant, food processing industry in Australia."

Eggs-cellent supply

And Victorian Farmers Federation Eggs Group president Brian Ahmed said if consumers were patient, they would be able to buy eggs, every day.

"Our chooks lay every day - if people didn't panic, we would have eggs today, and tomorrow as well" Mr Ahmed said.

"We have got 20 million birds, nationally - if people are patient, we will have eggs, every day."

Mr Ahmed said as the demand from the hospitality industry had slowed, as people were not going to restaurants, that would free up more product for the retail market.

"But if we were supplying the demand a month or two ago, we can supply the demand now," he said.

The only issue that could arise was if transportation was restricted.

