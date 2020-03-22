All systems 'go' after dam-filling rains

A long-held mixed farming property just listed for sale close to the centre of NSW offers buyers a chance to get a flying start with a winter crop, following well-timed falls of rain.

Boomi, a 1728 hectare (4271ac) property in the Condobolin district, has recorded falls totalling more than 175mm since the start of the year.

And with 400ha of country worked up and ready for sowing, and a 50ha cowpea crop already planted and thriving, a buyer could expect an early return on a purchase investment.

Ray White Condobolin has listed Boomi for sale by expressions of interest on behalf of brothers Doug and Dave Cowden, stepsons of the late Campbell Larkings, who died in 2016 aged 85.

Mr Larkings' family had held Boomi since its original settlement early last century, operating it for most of that time as a typical Central West mixed farm with sheep and winter cropping.

Originally the property formed part of the sprawling Woodlands run before the latter was broken up for closer settlement and wheat farming.

The first Larkings on Boomi, Jack Larkings, was the son of Tom Larkings, one of three brothers who had moved to the area from Wangaratta (VIC) in 1889 in search of more land.

They settled three properties, Wilga Grove, Glensneath and Roseneath, all of about 1036ha (2560ac), engaging Chinese gangs to ringbark the heavy timber.

Situated 85 kilometres north of Condobolin, 30 kilometres west of Albert and 45km south of Tottenham, Boomi is a 90 per cent arable property of deep red loam, red clay loam and sandy loam soils.

Timbered by scattered kurrajong, box, rosewood, mallee, pine, myall and belah, it has been managed conservatively, growing only oats, lucerne and cowpeas for the past 20 years.

Not having been continually cropped with wheat and fallow-sprayed, the country is well rested and carries a build-up of nutrients to underpin future cropping programs.

Average rainfall is 450mm and the property's 15 paddocks are watered by 16 earth dams.

All of these dams are now either full or three-quarters full after recent rains.

The homestead, built in 1912 for Jack and Edith Larkings, is of fibro-clad weatherboard construction with high, pressed-metal ceilings and has four bedrooms and renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Among the main working improvements is the shearing shed, which has a raised board and four electric stands and adjacent sheep yards of steel and conveyor-belt construction with double covered race.

Other working structures include three machinery sheds, two elevated storage sheds with workshops and two 80-tonne silos.

Now destocked, the property in normal seasons has typically carried a self-replacing flock of about 1200 Merino ewes and 400 first-cross ewes which were mated to White Suffolks for prime lamb production.

In addition about 240ha was cultivated for fodder crops including oats and cowpeas.

Expressions of interest for Boomi will close with the selling agents on April 8.