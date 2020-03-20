COVID-19 postpones Hort Connections 2020

HORT Connections 2020 has been postponed until next year due to coronavirus management protocols.



The major horticulture event, one of the largest on the industry's calendar, was set to be held in Brisbane in June but will now go ahead at the same time in 2021.

Chief industry bodies, Ausveg and the Produce Marketing Association of Australia - New Zealand (PMA-ANZ) released a statement this morning saying the industry's top priority ws the health and safety of the community.

"This includes consumers, growers and other industry partners," the statement said.

"As such, the decision to postpone Hort Connections 2020 is, at this stage, the most responsible course of action we can take to maintain our community's health and safety.

Hort Connections 2021 will be held from June 7-9 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

"We will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Australia and abroad and will be working to ensure that Hort Connections will resume in 2021 bigger and better than ever," the statement said.

"We will honour the financial commitments that industry and supply chain partners have made for Hort Connections 2020 and roll them over into next year's event.

"We will be in touch with each industry and supply chain partner separately over the next week to discuss these arrangements in more detail."

"We would like to thank those who have supported Hort Connections and look forward to working with you all in 2021."

The cancellation comes as agriculture events throughout the country continue to be cancelled or postponed.

A shoulder event to Hort Connections was the Onions Australia June levy payers' meeting, however this has been cancelled.

"At this stage, OA will look ahead to our annual conference, to be held in Tailem Bend, SA, on October 15-16 - all going well," Onions Australia chief executive officer, Lechelle Earl said.

"OA sends wishes for good health to all of our extended industry network, and looks forward to seeing you in SA in October."

