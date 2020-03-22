Ellis family's Banyula makes $4.15 million | Video

VERSATILE 2262 hectare (5589 acre) Western Downs farming and grazing operation Banyula has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.15 million.

Located 34km south west of Tara, the property was bought by Kieran and Tracey Cook. Banyula was offered by Gary and Rhonda Ellis, and has been home to three generations of the Ellis family since 1977.

The sale price is equal to about $1835/ha ($743/acre).

A total of five parties registered for the auction. Bidding opened at $3 million.

Banyula has undulating brigalow/belah country running up to box/ironbark ridge country. There is about 800ha of cultivation, 720ha of improved pasture with the balance being natural grasses.

There is about 120ha of cutter barred country that was been planted to bambatsi. The property is divided into 20 paddocks.

Improvements include a four bedroom home, machinery sheds, cattle yards, a shearing shed, sheep yards. The property is divided into 20 paddocks.

The marketing of Banyula was handled by Roger Lyne and or Andrew Kirtley from Ray White Rural, Dalby.

