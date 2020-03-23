Leeora Downs heads to auction

AN extensive pastoral landholding located in the heart of Queensland's Arcadia Valley is being offered for sale by auction, through JLL Agribusiness.



Locatedin the tick fee zone about 65km south of Rolleston and 160km north of Roma, Leeora Downs covers 3560 hectares (8797 acres) of brigalow/belah softwood scrub country.



There is about 1000ha of cultivation country on the single freehold title.

Improvements include an established homestead complex and a cottage, near new steel cattle yards and a water reticulation system complemented by dams.

Leeora Downs will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness on April 29.



Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.

