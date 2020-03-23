Jones offers Greymare grazing

THE Marshall family's 971 hectare property (2400 acre) property Jones is located 20 minutes drive west of Warwick, with frontage to the Cunningham Highway.

Jones is in four freehold titles is predominately undulating to hilly traprock country with soft apple tree, open box hollows, running into ironbark ridges.

About three quarters of the property is open grazing country with 16ha currently farmed.

Jones is watered by six dams and semi-permanent gullies.

Fencing varies from a new exclusion fence on the eastern boundary, some steel post fencing and extensive use of electric supplementary wiring.

Improvements include combined cattle and sheep yards, with portable steel panels, head bail and steel loading ramp with mesh and timber cap sheep yards with a drafting race.

About three quarters of the property is open grazing country.

The owners have consistently run 200 breeders in normal seasons and have also run sheep and goats on the property.

The Marshall family have owned Jones' since settlement in 1875, suggesting opportunities to buy quality grazing country in the tightly held Greymare district is quite unique.

Currently Jones is well grassed, the dams are full and the majority of the property is destocked. There is also additional country available for sale.

Jones is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest closing on April 23.



Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

