Ag supply chain soldiers on

ON THE JOB: Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director Rob Clayton said Australian farmers grow the food that feeds the world and Nutrien played a critical role in the food supply chain.

While acknowledging some chemical supply issues due to COVID-19, at the moment it is business as usual for Australia's largest agribusiness, as long as everyone keeps their hands clean.

Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director Rob Clayton said Australian farmers grow the food that feeds the world and Nutrien played a critical role in the food supply chain.



"Wherever possible, we are minimising business disruption and we want to reassure farmers that across our business, supply is secure and our people are working hard to maintain this position," he said.



"We have ramped up hygiene practices and implemented social distancing measures across all our operations.



"Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities, and we are committed to maintaining their well being."



Mr Clayton said while there were some temporary supply issues, Nutrien was working to ensure growers would have access to glyphosate and other herbicides.

"We currently have some short term delays as a result of unprecedented demand nationwide following the rains, and delayed supply of active ingredient out of China due to COVID-19," he said.

"Looking forward, we are well prepared for the traditional pre and post emergent market.

"Given planting may now be earlier and larger than usual, we are working with suppliers to increase orders and have increased production of our proprietary products."

Mr Clayton said at this stage it was business as usual for the livestock business.

"At this stage, livestock sales continue, albeit under strict protocols," he said.



"We are in the fortunate position to be able to facilitate transactions and the flow of livestock without in-person attendance at livestock sales.



"We are encouraging clients to speak regularly with their agents."