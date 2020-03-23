Quality Dalby cultivation on the market

THE well known Kupunn/Dalby district property Keresdale is being sold by Fitzsimmons Real Estate through an expression of interest process closing on April 7.

Held in the same family for 60 years, Keresdale is located on the Moonie Highway 17km from Dalby.

The property is in two titles and covers 318 hectares (786 acres). It comprises a mix of black self mulching brigalow scrub and poplar box cultivation.

Inprovements include two machinery sheds.

There are two bitumen road frontages a graveled access road and a hardstand area around the buildings and silos.

Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom house, lock up garage, machinery sheds, six silos, grain dryer, weighbridge, fuel tank, and bore.

Keresdale has six silos and a grain dryer.

Keresdale is fallow at present and part has been prepared with chemicals for the next crop. More than 240mm of rain has been recorded since the start of the year.

Contact Michael Fitzsimmons, 0427 621 758, or Aaron Landgren, 0402 455 708, Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

