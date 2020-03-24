Woolthorpe aggregation goes to auction

MURRAY and Janelle Anderson's freehold Woolthorpe aggregation will be auctioned in Moura on April 23.



Comprising of Woolthorpe and Gralows, the holding is situated 2km east of Theodore.

Woolthorpe covers 104 hectares (257 acres) and features irrigation and well maintained assets. Some 34ha is laser leveled, with the fertile, self-mulching black soils are set up for flood irrigation.

The remainder of the block is loamy, softwood scrub soil running up to brigalow county.



Water can be reticulated throughout the entire property.



There is a 211 megalitre medium priority water allocation from the Theodore Water Scheme with 130ML of on farm storage. A 190ML flood harvesting license is currently available until September 30, 2022.



There is a high pressure Southern Cross pump coupled to a new 80hp John Deere motor is designed to deliver 10ML/day via a 315mm poly underground main.



There is also a 1ML stock and domestic license.



Irrigation water is shifted using water wheels. There are two stock dams and a number of troughs throughout the property.

There is a predominately new set of steel cattle yards features a hydraulic Silencer crush, curved force, and covered work area.

The property features a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with a outdoor entertainment area and swimming pool, all set in an established garden. There is also a second four bedroom home, workers' quarters, and a large shed with workshop.

Gralows is located 2km east of Theodore and is adjacent to Woolthorpe. The 41ha hectare (102 acre) property has undulating softwood scrub and loam soils running up to brigalow and box county.



Predominately Cunningham leucaena with 15m row spacing, established Gayndah buffel and seca stylo has been planted.



Gralows has a 9x5m hay shed.

Marketing agent Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld, said Woolthorpe was a quality irrigation and grazing property with well maintained assets and in close proximity to Theodore.



"Gralows has very good scrub soils and would make a welcome addition to any operation," Mr Hanson said. "Vendors Murray and Janelle Anderson are on the move so the aggregation is for genuine sale."

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

The story Woolthorpe aggregation goes to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.