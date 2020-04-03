Australia joins international plant health research network

AUSTRALIA has entered into a partnership with a European body in order to work together on common disease and pest research.

Australia's Plant Biosecurity Research Initiative (PBRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Phytosanitary Research and Coordination network (Euphresco).

Euphresco is a network of organisations that fund research projects and coordinate national research in plant health.



By helping to coordinate transnational and collaborative research, the network helps optimise limited research resources and avoids duplication.

RELATED READING

PBRI coordinates and supports plant biosecurity research in Australia through a partnership between Australia's plant Research and Development Corporations, Plant Health Australia and the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

The MOU between the PBRI and Euphresco has been signed as part of the International Year of Plant Health in 2020, promoting greater collaboration for international efforts in plant health.



Program director, Dr Jo Luck, said the signing of this MOU with Euphresco signals the sharing of knowledge between countries on common threats to agriculture and native environments plus it creates efficiencies in research investment.

WORKING: Euphresco coordinator, Baldissera Giovani and PBRI program director, Dr Jo Luck, at the Plant Biosecurity Research Symposium in Brisbane in August 2019.

"The benefit of working with Euphresco is preventing the fragmentation of research and building stronger research efforts to benefit industry," Dr Luck said.

Euphresco coordinator, Baldissera Giovani, said he was looking forward to more fruitful discussions and to building stronger links with the research community and plant health stakeholders in Australia.

He said Euphresco projects start as ideas, based on national priorities and are proposed by each Euphresco member. Through discussions, exchange and networking, the suggestions become projects.

"Following discussions on the research topics proposed in 2019, collaborations have now been secured between organisations in thirty-five countries worldwide and fourteen research projects will start in coming months," Mr Giovani said.

PBRI chairman, Greg Fraser, said Plant Health Australia has been developing a relationship with Euphresco since 2017, including collaborating in the International Plant Sentinel Network.

"PBRI believes that collaboration is essential as a lot of the pests that we deal with are global pests, so we need to be operating in more of a global environment," Mr Fraser said.

The story Australia joins international plant health research network first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.