Major St George properties listed

TWO major St George properties are on the market, each with an asking price of $12 million.

The scale properties Cashmere West and Tarilla are jointly listed with Elders and Landmark Harcourts.



Cashmere West covers 19,381 hectares (47,915 acres) and has an estimated carrying capacity of 2000-plus cows, 4000-plus steers or 25,000 sheep.



Located 37km north of St George, the freehold, exclusion fenced property is described as having highly developed buffel grass pastures.



About 20 per cent of Cashmere West has heavy brigalow/belah soils with a melon hole influence and alluvial Maranoa River frontage. The balance is soft red box soils developed with an excellent coverage of buffel grass.



Improvements include cattle yards, a two storey, four bedroom residence, cottage, quarters, machinery sheds and aircraft hangar.



Balonne River, Southern Queensland - St George DistrictCarrying Capacity 1,500 Breeders"



Accommodation on the St George property Tarilla.

Tarilla covers 15,421ha (38,106 acres) 40km north of St George and is described as having a carrying capacity of 1500 breeders.



About 25pc of the property is darker coolibah and belah country and Balonne River frontages. The balance is red box, sandalwood, mulga, brigalow, wilga country with red soils established to buffel grass.



Water is supplied by three bores pumping to cup and saucers, tanks and troughs, plus dams. There is also a large permanent Balonne River waterhole at homestead.



Improvements include cattle yards, main homestead, cottage, machinery and hay sheds, and workshop.

