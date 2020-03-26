Rain, not supply problems causing fears about crop inputs

Good rains not supply problems caused by coronavirus are putting the most pressure on current supplies of fertilisers and crop chemicals, according to Elders boss, Richard Norton.

In an online interview with leading livestock consultant, Jason Trompf, Mr Norton said the recent unexpected break in the drought across wide areas of eastern Australia had significantly lifted demand for crop inputs.

Mr Norton, Elders' general manager for farm supplies, said many rural suppliers had been caught with low inventories as demand ramped up in response to the rain.

He said demand for fertilisers and key crop chemicals was strong but supplies were on the way and deliveries would arrive on-time in April.

The major danger was a bottleneck on the wharves and he advised producers to get their fertiliser orders on farm as quickly as possible.

He said the supply chain for crop chemicals out of China, where coronavirus originated, was getting back to normal.

Mr Norton said most animal vaccines and pharmaceuticals were manufactured in Australia.

If Australian went into complete lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus animal health companies would need permission to keep operating.

There were six to eight weeks of animal health products in the pipeline, he said.

He said Elders had implemented government advice on protecting staff and clients from coronavirus.

A major concern was the attendance of people 60 years an older at saleyards.

Elders has had to deal with one coronavirus case which necessitated the closing of a branch and the testing of all the people around the infected person.

Staff were complying with social distancing rules and company reps who visited farms were now washing their hands with sanitiser before arriving and again upon leaving.

He said the coronavirus panic had produced one good upside as most people in metropolitan Australia now realised the strength of the country's food chain and the value of farmers to their lives.

The mad panic to buy red meat had also helped reduce the impact of lower export demand on processors, he said.