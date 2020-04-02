AN injection has been given to develop a breed of pineapple resistant to premature flowering.



The federal government has given $575,000 into investigating one of the biggest issues affecting pineapple farming.



Professor Jimmy Botella from the University of Queensland's School of Agriculture and Food Sciences will lead the project.



He said premature flowering of pineapple plants can lead to a highly erratic pineapple supply, both in Australia and internationally.



RELATED READING

"It's bad for the long-term sustainability of the industry, but luckily, new technologies offer new solutions," Professor Botella said.

"Our new research will aim to help Australia's pineapple farming industry, by developing a breed of pineapple resistant to premature flowering."

Professor Botella said he believes the research could significantly improve Australia, and the world's, pineapple production, with concrete benefits to consumers and industry.

"This has the potential to transform the industry," he said.

"It will create highly planned and managed production for producers and consumers, and eventually, the ability for pineapple growers to expand their reach into new domestic and international markets.

BREEDING: The research will aim to help Australia's pineapple farming industry, by developing a breed of pineapple resistant to premature flowering.

"And farmers using these varieties can also expect to increase their production, improving their bottom line.

"We're hoping our research is a boon for producers, for workers and for the economy.

"The majority of Australian pineapples are grown in Queensland, so it's only fitting that University of Queensland-led research is strengthening the pineapple industry."

This project is being supported by the Australian Government's ARC Linkage Project scheme.

The story Cash given for new pineapple breed first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.