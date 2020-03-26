Gunalda property sold before auction | Video

RAY White Rural Queensland has sold the 122 hectare Gunalda property Durham prior to auction.

Located on Anderleigh Road, the 122 hectare (304 acre) property on two titles, the property was scheduled to be auctioned on March 27. The sale price has not been disclosed.

Marketing agent Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural Queensland, said the four week marketing campaign produced nine inspections from more than 30 inquiries. The Sunshine Coast buyer, originally from western Queensland, inspected the property during the campaign's first open farm.

Durham is located about 25 minutes north of Gympie. The property has fertile scrub soils with sandy loam creek flats, which are sown to natural and improved pastures.

Water is supplied from a bore, a 2km section of Durramboi Creek which runs through the middle of the property, and about a 65 megalitre dam as well as tanks.

Durham has fertile scrub soils with sandy loam creek flats.

Durham also features an open plan, four bedroom main residence, a single bedroom cottage, a four bay machinery shed, single stand sheering shed, hay shed, stables and timber cattle yards with crush, scales and loading ramp.

Durham was marketed and sold by Jason Mattiazzi and Jez McNamara from Ray White Rural Queensland.

