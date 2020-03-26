Slice of Texas up for grabs

A HIGHLY productive slice of Texas with a significant amount of irrigation water is up for grabs.



Straddling the Queensland/NSW border, the 1538 hectare (3880 acre) property is located 40km north west of Texas and 72km south east of Goondiwindi.



Mauro is described as suitable for high value crops including lucerne, forage and cotton as well as oilseed and cereal crops. The property is also very well placed to background cattle and to provide forage to feedlots.



Mauro is listed at $7.5 million with Raine & Horne, Leonard and Co, Goondiwindi.

A total of 156 hectares of Mauro is currently watered.

The Queensland side of Mauro covers 129ha (318 acres) has deep alluvial river flats with a 2km river frontage.



The NSW side covers 1409ha (3482 acres) also has deep alluvial river flats with a 2km river frontage. The property rises to good, soft loams running into brigalow/belah soils. There is about 320ha of heavily timbered country.

There is a 972 megalitre NSW water licence on the Dumaresq River and a 608ML bore licence. A total of 156 hectares is currently watered, with the potential for further development. There is also 177ha of dryland cultivation across the two sections.

Mauro is fenced into 14 paddocks with some new exclusion fencing on the western boundary.



Improvements include a modern, four bedroom homestead, a three bedroom cottage, machinery shed, silos, cattle yards, sheep yards and other smaller buildings.



Contact Henry Leonard, 0407 584 406, Raine & Horne, Leonard and Co, Goondiwindi.

