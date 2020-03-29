A 1300 hectare (3212 acre) property with development potential including the scope for a 4000 head feedlot is going to auction.

Located 6km from Glenmorgan, Clearwater is watered by a 100 megalitre reservoir on Little Erringibba creek.



A solar pump reticulates water via a 63mm main line down the centre of the property, delivering water under constant pressure to five tanks and 11 troughs. There is also a medicator system located adjacent to the solar pump.

Collier International's promotional video for Clearwater.

Clearwater has a 60ML annual water allocation with a maximum usage rate of 7.3ML a day for any purpose.



Offered by Jeff Wade, Clearwater is described as an outstanding grazing asset with a high level of water security. The carrying capacity is estimated at 330 adult equivalents.



Clearwater has good quality brigalow and belah plains with box and ironbark country.

Features include a four bedroom house, sheds, a new front boundary fence, 150 head cattle yards with 150 head capacity.



Clearwater will be auctioned online by Colliers International on April 24.

Contact Peter Uebergang, 0447 007 744, Colliers International.

MORE READING: 'Slice of Texas up for grabs'.

MORE READING: 'Khancoban on the market for $2.4 million'.

The story Clearwater offers development opportunity | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.