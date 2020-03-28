Bowen Downs heads to auction

THE Hartley family's renowned western Queensland aggregation, Bowen Downs, offers a rare opportunity for serious producers seeking scale operation.



Located 70km north west of Aramac and 236km from Blackall, the 62,805 hectare (155,195 acre) aggregation incorporates Bowen Downs, Tyrone, Camara and Wilton.

Historically, the property has been run as a beef/sheep operation. The country is equally suited to breeding or backgrounding and fattening, or to continue in the region's wool growing tradition.



The Bowen Downs aggregation has three large sets of steel cattle yards.

With a estimated carrying capacity of 8000 adult equivalents and a 450mm annual rainfall, the property would also serve as a depot for the large-scale breeder.

The country is generally as open, undulating downs interspersed with whitewood, vine tree and some boree with coolibah watercourses. Pasture consists principally of Mitchell and buffel grasses with Flinders, button grass and seasonal herbages.

Bowen Downs has an excellent water system comprising of eight bores. Other infrastructure includes three large sets of steel cattle yards and three homestead complexes further adding to the diversity of the holding.

The Bowen Downs aggregation has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 adult equivalents.

The aggregation is split into 26 paddocks with holding paddocks, mustering squares and laneways. The fencing is described as generally very good.

Bowen Downs was first selected up by Sir William Landsborough and Nat Buchanan in 1860. Ownership was then taken up by the Scottish Australia Company in 1863, who went on to own the property for 110 years.

Bowen Downs will be auctioned online by Rural Property and Livestock and JLL Agribusiness on May 6.



Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock.

