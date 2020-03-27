Khancoban on the market for $2.4 million

STAND out New England property Khancoban is on the market for $2.4 million after being offered on an online auction by Ray White Rural on March 27.

Located 42km east of Glen Innes in the Pinkett district, the 703 hectare (1737 acre) property is being offered by noted Charolais and Angus seedstock producers Jim and Jackie Wedge, Ascot Stud, Warwick.

The Brisbane auction is the first to be held was since restrictions came into force to manage COVID-19.

Boasting basalt and granite soils, the property has 41 dams, which are mostly spring fed. There is also a 1.7km creek frontage and a bore.

Khancoban is a mixture of granite and granite loams rising to a basalt plateau.

The property has been divided in to 32 paddocks and three weaning pens. There is 11.5km of new fencing.

Khancoban has been used as a satellite breeding and backgrounding property for the Ascot Angus and Charolais cattle enterprise.

There is an excellent pasture development and fertiliser history.

Shade and shelter belts across the property offer livestock protection in all seasonal conditions.

Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom homestead with surrounding verandas and an outdoor entertainment area with a great outlook across the Mogg Swamp Valley.



Khancoban's floodlit cattle yards have been extensively renovated.

The sheds and cattle yards are easily accessed from the main road, allowing for B-double access. The machinery shed incorporates both hay storage and a tack room, providing a serviceable work area close to the cattle yards.



There are a second set of timber cattle yards at western end of the property.

Contact Geoff Hayes, 0429 201 120, Ray White Rural, or Craig Thomas, 0428 669 500, Colin Say and Co.



