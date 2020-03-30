Saxby Downs offered with 20,000 cattle

COVERING 227,400 hectares (561,918 acres) and boasting a carrying capacity of 25,000 cattle, the McClymont family's North West Queensland beef giant Saxby Downs is generating big interest in the cattle industry.



AJM Pastoral Company is also offering about 20,000 cattle with the property: 11,000 Charbray/composite Saxby Gold breeders, 3000 No.8 and No.9 heifers plus followers 6500 weaners/calves for 2020, and 400 bulls. A substantial amount of plant will also be included.

Tenders on the significant holding located 120km north west of Richmond close on May 7.

The property has excellent frontage country, with 8000ha of cultivatable land on the banks of the Saxby River. The open to shaded downs country is timbered with corkwood, gidgee and bauhinia trees, growing on the grey and creamy brown loams and black clay soils.

The country, which is mainly used for backgrounding, is grassed with Flinders, blue, and Mitchell grasses with emerging Buffel. The plains are near level with shallow rise limestone ridges.

The majority of the property is comprised of almost equal parts broken forest country with gidgee patches, and safe forest country, which is mainly used for breeding.

Forest Mitchell and white and black spear grass are set against the gidgee, beefwood, guttapercha, ti tree, wattle, gum and bauhinia timber. The country has been aerial seeded with buffel and stylo mix with urochloa.

Water is a feature of Saxby Downs, with a substantial amount of works undertaken in the past 12 years.

The greatest asset is the 20 free flowing bores and three sub-bores. These flow up to 3.8 million litres/day to 53 tanks and 83 troughs, providing water year round.

Saxby River and the numerous creek channels also provide natural seasonal water. There are also 44 seasonal dams and 12 long lasting dams.

This water distribution provides Saxby Downs with a grazing radii of within 6km.

Saxby Downs has a fully fenced boundary, with mostly new four barb and mixed aged two plain fences. There are some older sections with a mix of plain and barbed wire combinations.

The property is divided into 30 main paddocks plus holding paddocks, many of which are fenced in half to allow a rotation and pasture spelling program.

A mostly new laneway system links the homestead to the yards at No.25 bore and also No.1 yards.

Saxby Downs has an excellent homestead complex, including the four bedroom, two bathroom home.

There are eight sets of cattle yards and traps on the property. There is also horse yards complete with a saddle and feed shed.

Buildings include the homestead, overseer's house, head stockman's cottage, ringers' quarters, jillaroos' quarters, staff kitchen, laundry block, rec room, machinery shed, workshop, hay shed, lick shed and hangar.

The 471 square metre home has a large verandah and a two car attached car port and there is unlimited for the gardens.

Contact Shane Stafford, 0427 221 018, Stafford Stock and Property.

