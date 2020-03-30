The Patrick sold before auction

STANDOUT 16,547 hectare (40,889 acre) Barcaldine property The Patrick has sold before auction to Andrew and Annabelle Kibble, Tawarri Pastoral Company.



Located 20km south and 85km north of Blackall with a 20km frontage to the Landsborough Highway, the well watered and well developed property was scheduled to be auctioned by Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate on April 8.

While the exact sale price has not been released, it is understood to be around the $180/acre ($445/ha) mark. That puts the purchase price at about $7.36 million.



The Kibbles also recently bought the adjoining Barcaldine Downs stud lease.



The Patrick has a large, well kept four bedroom home set in an established garden.

Offered by Stewart and Anna Weir, Amaroo, Alice Springs, The Patrick has mainly loam to red soils with good stands of buffel. The balance is heavier darker pebbly soils. Some 6000ha has been pulled and 480ha has been blade ploughed.

The property has a wide range of timbers including bauhinia, beefwood, bloodwood, ironwood, dead finish, box, sandalwood, leopardwood, gidyea and coolibah.



All paddocks have access to an extensive laneway system and a number of waters are controlled with trap coolers.

The Patrick has mainly loam to red soils with good stands of buffel, which responds very quickly to rain.

The Patrick has three capped bores supplying some 40 troughs and 20 tanks across the property. The trough system is backed up with an earth tank and seasonal holes along the extensive double frontage to Patrick Creek and the Alice River.



The homestead complex includes a large, well kept four bedroom home set in an established garden. There is also a three bay machinery shed, a garage with a workshop, two sets of steel cattle yards, and a six stand shearing shed.

The marketing of The Patrick was handled by Des Cuffe and Ben Pelizzari from Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate, Blackall.



