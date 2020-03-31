Claim extra mobile data before cut-off

Telstra extend cut-of for extra mobile data to April 18

Machinery
REGISTER NOW: Telstra are providing extra mobile data through the My Telstra app.

REGISTER NOW: Telstra are providing extra mobile data through the My Telstra app.

Aa

Consumers urged to register for extraTelstra mobile data

Aa

Telstra's offer for extra mobile data, set to expire tonight, has been extended to the 18th of April.

Existing post-paid mobile customers can take advantage of the offer by downloading and logging into the My Telstra app on their device then registering through the link provided.

In a statement made earlier this month Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said demand for connectivity was rising rapidly as rates of people working, studying and self-isolating at home increased in response to COVID-19 .

"Post-paid customers can receive an extra 25 gigabytes of data on their plan to use in Australia within 30 days to facilitate the need for a more mobile workforce," he said.

Mr Penn said tor pre-paid customers, they would need an active recharge of $40 or above to get 10GB of additional data, and would also need to apply via the app.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.