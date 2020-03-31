Leeora Downs under contract

LEEORA Downs, a 3560 hectares (8797 acres) freehold property located about 65km south of Rolleston, has been placed under contract.



Leeora Downs was scheduled to be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness on April 29.



The brigalow/belah softwood scrub property has about 1000ha of cultivation country.

Improvements include an established homestead complex and a cottage, near new steel cattle yards and a water reticulation system complemented by dams.

The marketing of Leeora Downs was handled by Chris Holgar and Geoff Warriner from JLL Agribusiness.

