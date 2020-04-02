Devine work: Large scale grazing, carbon opportunity

A LARGE scale South West Queensland grazing enterprise is set to generate about $15 million in carbon credits under over the next 20 years.

Offered through CBRE, the Devine - Oratara Pastoral Property Portfolio developed by Dominic Devine is an extensive grazing operation underpinned by a reliable annual carbon income.



Located between Dirranbandi and Bollon, the fully exclusion fenced operation covers 49,197 hectares (121,568 acres) and comprises of Kulki, North Kulki, Oratara and Kanowna.



The operation has 7400 hectares of regularly flooded and recently inundated Wallam Creek flood plain.

The impressive enterprise has been independently assessed to carry 6225 adult cattle equivalents or 49,800 dry sheep equivalents.



The operation is being offered as a whole or as two separate aggregations - Kulki/North Kulki and Oratara/Kanowna, which are 7km apart.



Kulki and North Kulki cover 22,884ha and have 11,614ha under current carbon projects. The aggregation has an assessed carrying capacity of 3700 adult equivalents or 29,600 dry sheep equivalent.



Kanowna and Oratara cover 26,313ha and have 12,101ha are under current carbon projects. The carrying capacity is 2525 AE or 20,200 DSE.



The new lamb feedlot.

The country is described as carrying strong stands of buffel grass, silk sorghum, clover and medic, supported by 7400ha of regularly flooded and recently inundated Wallam Creek floodplain.



The country has benefited from a destocking program to protect the pasture resource and is said to be recovering strongly from the drought in response to recent rainfall and beneficial flooding.

Water is supplied across the operation from a piped artesian system supplying an extensive tank and trough network.

The operation has excellent infrastructure.

Infrastructure includes cattle yards, sheep yards, shearing sheds, and a new lamb feedlot.

There is also 3000ha of arable black and grey clay soils country described as suitable for dryland grain and fodder crop production.



Marketing agent Simon Cudmore, CBRE, said there was about $15 million in forecast carbon income during the next 20 years, secured by government contracts up to 2026.



"The Devine - Oratara Pastoral Property Portfolio represents an unparalleled opportunity for a potential purchaser to acquire a large scale, well designed and highly developed agricultural enterprise underpinned by secure Commonwealth Government income from carbon projects," Mr Cudmore said.



"Normal dryland grazing is permitted within the carbon project areas. Significant additional areas also remain available for further carbon projects."



The Devine - Oratara Pastoral Property Portfolio is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on May 7.



Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, or Col Medway, 0428 481 243, CBRE.

