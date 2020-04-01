Top Hughenden country on the market

HIGH quality property Rockwood Station is regarded as probably the best block south of Hughenden.



The property comprises of two freehold blocks totaling 23,142 hectares (57,185 acres), which are dissected by the Muttaburra-Hughenden Highway. Rockwood also has 1320ha (3261 acre) of stock route with a permit to occupy.

Located 112km south of Hughenden, and 107km north of Muttaburra, the property is predominately open downs country, with self-cracking clay soils mixed with gidyea pebble ridges throughout. Rockwood is noted for producing heavy cattle.



The property was once bullock fattening operation for Tancreds. Prior to that is was part of the renowned Scottish Australian Company property portfolio.



The Landsborough Channels run through the western side of the property, Jerkins, Kybona and Breakfast creeks also run through the property.

There are mainly Mitchell, Queensland blue, and button grass pastures as well as buffel grass along the creeks and ridges, in addition to seasonal herbages. Timber includes whitewood, bauhinia, coolibah, vinewood, sandalwood and gundabluey. Rockwood is described as prickly acacia free.

Rockwood is estimated to carry 2000 young cattle through to the end of the year.

Rockwood is well fenced, with about 20km of boundary exclusion fencing. The property is also well watered. There are two bores and a share bore. The bores are interconnected with polypipe. There are also eight dams. The maximum distance between watering points is 2.5km.

Improvements include the original 1882 sandstone homestead, with the attached new homestead built in 2006. There is also a butcher shop, worker's cottage, generator/power shed, workshop and large machinery shed, four stables with day yards, and dog pens.

Improvements include the original 1882 sandstone homestead, with the attached new homestead built in 2006.

The main steel cattle yards near the house have a working capacity of about 2000 head. There are a second set of yards at the southern end of property.

Plant offered with Rockwood includes a Caterpillar grader, 90hp four wheel drive tractor, LandCruiser, and other essential items for management.

Joint marketing agent John Wharton said Rockwood was being presented with a good body of feed, which has responded well following 250mm rain in early 2020.



The main steel cattle yards near the house have a working capacity of about 2000 head.

"Rockwood has been well maintained and improved over the years," Mr Wharton said. "All the improvements have been completed with the future in mind. The vendor is confident that the property will carry 2000 young cattle through to the end of the year as it is."



Rockwood is listed for $12 million.



Contact Richard Simpson, 0427 580 252, Simstock, Longreach, or John Wharton, 0427 777 660, Wharton and Co, Richmond.

MORE READING: 'Red hot rural property market defies coronavirus'.

MORE READING: 'Western Qld's historic Bowen Downs heads to auction'.

MORE READING: 'McClymont's Saxby Downs offered with 20,000 cattle'.

The story Top Hughenden country on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.