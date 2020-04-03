RACHANE is being promoted as an opportunity to purchase cropping and grazing property in the tightly held Clermont area.

To be auctioned online by Elders on April 21, the mixed farming enterprise covers 801 hectares (1979 acres), including 300ha of cultivation.

Crops of sorghum and forage sorghum are currently planted on the contoured farming land.

Improvements include portable panel steel cattle yards.

The property is described as having a mixture of deep, black soil downs country running onto pulled brigalow scrub, bauhinia and eucalypt country.

Buffel grass dominates the pasture country with seca stylo also scattered across the property.

Rachane has 300 hectares of cultivation.

Improvements on the freehold property include a two bedroom home, machinery shed, and portable panel steel cattle yards. Water is supplied from four bores.



Plant and equipment is included with the property.



Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.

MORE READING: 'Top Hughenden country on the market'.

The story Rachane heads to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.