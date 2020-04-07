Glenochar to test Maranoa values | Video

IMPRESSIVE 3902 hectare (9643 acre) Maranoa property Glenochar is being offered for sale for the first time in 123 years.

Located 45 minutes drive from Roma and 15km south of Muckadilla, Glenochar , originally settled by the Grieve family in 1897 and has high quality country suited to grazing and cultivation.

The property was once part of Mount Abundance Station, discovered by Major Mitchell in 1846 and named after the abundance of pasture in the area.

Resolute Property Group's promotional video for Glenochar.

Almost 60 per cent of the property is brigalow country with a further 11pc being black soil downs and 13pc comprising of box, myall, sandalwood country.

The freehold property is in four titles. About 800ha has been cultivated in the past, and there is about 700ha of additional country that could also be developed for farming.

Water is supplied from dams which have been fenced and troughed. Four of the dams are equipped with solar and there are water medicators on two dams.

Glenochar was originally settled by the Grieve family in 1897.

The fencing is described as being in excellent condition. All of the internal fences were renewed between 2008 and 2018 and there is 12km of exclusion fencing. The property is fenced for Dorpers, making it stock-proof for both cattle and sheep.

Improvements include cattle yards, shearing shed and sheep yards, machinery shed and workshop, a two bedroom cottage and a six bedroom homestead.

Glenochar is fenced for Dorpers, making it stock-proof for both cattle and sheep, and there is 12km of exclusion fencing.

The comfortable homestead features a sun room, separate living area, office and a kitchen that was extensively renovated in 2016.



There are also 1900 commercial and 180 Dorper stud ewes due to lamb in July available for sale.

Glenochar is being sold through Resolute Property Group by an expressions of interest process, closing on May 9.



Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Vievers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.



MORE PROPERTY: 'Dominic Devine's large scale SW Qld grazing, carbon opportunity'.

The story Glenochar to test Maranoa values | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.