Butchers meating demand

Cereal for dinner and inventively cobbled-together meals are becoming a thing of the past, as items such as meat and pasta shyly return to Wagga shelves.

Wagga Meat Supply owner Andrew Nelson said things were "pretty much back to normal" at his butchery after a tumultuous couple of days.



Three weeks ago his shop was raided by panic-buyers, and his suppliers had been working furiously to meet the unprecedented surge in demand for mince and sausages.



"There wasn't a shortage of meat and there never was going to be, but logistically we couldn't get it into our shops quick enough," Mr Nelson said.



"One abattoir told me they went through three whole months' worth in one week. It was all unnecessary; if everyone just kept their normal shopping pattern everything would have been fine."

READ MORE:

Cook James Seton said he had previously been at his wits' end trying to find meat, but was relieved to find plenty at Mr Nelson's shop.



"I work as a cook, so my first port of call was to come here or any other local butcher," Mr Seton said.

"There's still no toilet paper, but luckily we bought some before everything hit."

Coles has replenished its shelves and has even lifted its two-item limit on meat, however shopper Eloise Tulk said she preferred to help out the smaller businesses.



"We choose to support the local butchers," Ms Tulk said.



Those suffering acute, cold, flu-like symptoms who have recently returned from travelling or are a contact of a confirmed case are urged to be tested for the virus. To do this, call HealthDirect on 1800 0222 222 to be triaged and advised by a nurse over the phone. Alternatively, contact your GP to book an appointment and let them know in advance if you have symptoms - these might include fever, cough, runny nose or shortness of breath.



The Daily Advertiser has removed its paywall from stories about coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and the aim is to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support their journalists you can subscribe here.



The story Butchers meating demand first appeared on The Daily Advertiser.