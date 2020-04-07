Kick in lentil prices due to food security concerns

Ron Storey, Pulse Australia chairman, says lentil prices have kicked in recent weeks.

AUSTRALIAN lentil producers who held on to their crop have received a windfall over the past month with prices skyrocketing to above $800 a tonne.

International pulse markets are watching the situation in India, the world's largest consumer of pulses as its responds to the COVID-19 crisis.

There has been a general push by India to try and shore up its food security by making purchases.

Part of the concern stems from the 21 day quarantine announced by the Indian government.

This will mean labourers normally employed in harvesting the Indian winter (rabi) crop will not be available and may impact the nation's ability to get crops off.

Pulse Australia chairman Ron Storey said the biggest impact in Australia would be on the lentil sector.

"There was not a big chickpea crop last year and the old crop is virtually all sold but there were still a few lentils unpriced and there has been good demand for them," Mr Storey said.

"We've seen price rises of about $70/t over the past week or so."

"At present we are not sure how sustained this rally will and whether it will just a temporary thing as India looks to get itself covered in terms of supply, as with many things regarding markets we are in somewhat uncharted territory."

He added the low Australian dollar was making Australian exports more competitive on the world stage.

Australia's other major pulse crop heads mainly to the Middle East rather the subcontinent.